Air Arabia to launch Belgrade service in June

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low cost airline, will launch flights from its hub in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Belgrade this summer season, becoming the third airline from the country to serve the Serbian capital. Operations are scheduled to commence on June 28 and will run four times per week with its 168-seat Airbus A320 aircraft. Sharjah, one of the seven Emirates that form the UAE, is some twenty kilometres east of Dubai Airport. Air Arabia will indirectly compete on its services to Belgrade against Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi and Flydubai from Dubai.





Air Arabia put tickets for its new Belgrade service on sale yesterday. Flights will run each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a split schedule. The Tuesday and Friday service will depart Sharjah in the mornings and return to the city in the evenings, while the Thursday and Saturday operation will depart in the afternoons and land back at its hub the following morning, allowing passengers to transfer onto a number of flights within its network. In addition to Air Arabia, Etihad will run double daily services between Abu Dhabi and Belgrade during the peak summer months, while Flydubai will maintain five weekly flights until July 1, after which services will be increased to daily.





Air Arabia has had mixed success in the former Yugoslavia. It currently maintains seasonal summer flights to Sarajevo which were initially scheduled to run throughout the year. The carrier will operate double daily services to the Bosnian capital this summer. On the other hand, in 2011, the budget airline introduced two weekly services from Dubai to Tuzla, which were cancelled a month later due to extremely poor loads. A year later, in 2012, the airline introduced two weekly flights between Sharjah and Pristina. The service was also discontinued within a month. Air Arabia currently operates a fleet of 53 Airbus A320 aircraft, serving over 150 routes from four hubs - Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Alexandria in Egypt and Casablanca in Morocco.



